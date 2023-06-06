Singer Ruger made sparked massive criticism on social media over a viral video from his show in Canada

In the viral clip, he was seen rocking five young ladies' backsides on stage, which many Nigerian netizens found inappropriate

In what seemed to be a shade at those dragging him, Ruger mocked his critics for attempting to disrupt his fun while they were still battling with the high cost of fuel in the country

Jonzing World star Ruger has further stirred reactions after he took to his social media timeline to shade Nigerian netizens on Twitter, criticising his recent steamy stage performance at a show in Toronto, Canada.

Ruger mocked netizens over their attempt to disrupt his fun despite struggling to buy fuel following the recent subsidy removal.

“It’s funny how these Naija Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel try to spoil our fun. The fun never stops”, he wrote.

This comes after Ruger was spotted in a viral video with five young ladies on stage in what some netizens described as inappropriate.

Netizens clap back as Ruger throws mocks critics

Many took to the singer's comment section to drag him over his post. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iambadboychizzy:

"Small thing! Our Celeb don dey broke shame thier fans! Using Poverty as an imagery to speak to them! Broooo if not for Dprince you'd probably also be in Computer Village still queuing for fuel! Fans deserve some respect."

pia_pounds:

"One day I’ll slowly come from behind and pull that eyepatch off ."

ayzed_gram:

"Using ‘economic hardship’ to drag your country people ? This no be even arrogance, na just stupidity."

6millionrsnz:

"ask trey songz how far. when the day comes we go dey here dey look."

Ruger slams Gambian celebrity on stage

Ruger sparked reactions online after a video of him emerged from a concert he held recently in Gambia.

The dancehall talent was enraged after a strange lady, Tida Jobe, identified as a celebrity in the country, climbed the stage during his performance.

On Saturday, May 27, the 'Girlfriend' singer delighted his fans with his great songs at the #CoolVibesConcert held in Brusubi Bijilo, Serrekunda, Gambia.

