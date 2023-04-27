A heartwarming video shared online has captured the moment an oyinbo lady danced to Ruger's song, Asiwaju

In the video, the agile white lady who just tied the knot with a Nigerian man could not contain her joy

Social media users have penned down massive reactions regarding the video with many praising the woman

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A beautiful white lady has shared her happiness after tying the knot with the love of her life.

A video shared by the happy bride with the handle @kelseyf04 on TikTok captured the woman dancing sweetly to Ruger's song, Asiwaju.

Oyinbo bride dances to Ruger's Asiwaju song Photo credit: @kelseyf04

Source: TikTok

In the heartwarming clip, she danced with so much energy and passion and her face beamed with excitement.

Netizens have reacted to the clip with many wondering why her wedding to a Nigerian man excites her greatly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

@simmaaaaay1 said:

"You can tell Sis really loves this man and the culture so beautiful."

@gloria_4tu commented:

"Please treat her better as she is a keeper. Love her vibrant personality."

@jerikalous1 said:

"You deserve the happiness, e no easy find black man to marry now adaya."

@cakeswithmiwa said:

"Nigerian music please. Na Nigeria Dey produce bangers like this. Congratulations."

@oligovebelicove2 stated:

"That’s lovely. We love how you can live our culture. If u permit tell us about your we wanna show appreciation by learning yours too."

@david1222james wrote:

"Wow you are so beautiful how are you doing today and where are you from if you don't mind me."

@jene12ba added:

"I like this bride because it's so happy every woman should have been in his wedding day I love to write."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man shows off his old oyinbo woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @willchukz, has made a very short video to show people the love of his life as he sang along to the song coming out from his car's sound system.

The man panned his camera towards an old oyinbo woman sitting beside him as she smiled at him. The countenance of the man showed that he is happy with his love life.

Many people in his comment section were all about his luck in getting an oyinbo woman as a lover, as some suggested his financial future is secure with such a relationship.

Source: Legit.ng