Nigerian dancehall artist Ruger recently headlined a music concert dubbed CoolVibesConcert held in Brusubi Bijilo, Serrekunda Gambia

The Asiiwaju crooner was pissed by a Gambian celebrity who climbed the stage to address her fans while he was performing

Ruger at first didn’t want to attend to the lady, but she persisted to demonstrate her body flexibility, which attracted the singer’s furry

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ruger sparked reactions online after a video of him emerged from a concert he held recently in Gambia.

The dancehall talent was enraged after a strange lady, Tida Jobe, identified as a celebrity in the country, climbed the stage during his performance.

On Saturday, May 27, the 'Girlfriend' singer delighted his fans with his great songs at the #CoolVibesConcert held in Brusubi Bijilo, Serrekunda Gambia.

In one of the viral films, the Gambian celebrity Tida Jobe ascended the platform during his performance and proceeded to say she wanted to address her fans.

Ruger was stunned by how the lady was ready to take over the stage with her dancing skills, when he asked his bouncers to send the young woman away.

"Wetin be this? Please get this woman out of here", Ruger raged.

Internet users react Ruger’s video

priana_xx:

"Tida jobe tried to let Ruger know she is known by saying "I want to greet my fans" but he wanted to show her his the king of the show and changed it for her."

@BennyBr_:

"Wetin Ruger do Tida Jobe no good."

@iamsmartsheddy:

"Even my village people no local like these people."

@TomoDawah:

"I'm having 2nd hand embarrassment for her oh no! The Cringe!!!."

@Bruce_Da_juice:

"I for nor look this video see as I dey shame for the shamed that he shamed her."

