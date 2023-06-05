Sensational Nollywood actor and online influencer Charles Okocha met up with one of his overzealous fans

The movie superstar was held up in traffic when one young lady walked towards his car to display some of his ecstatic antics

The lady in question further attracted others to the scene as they all expressed delight at meeting the actor at random

A video circulating online showed when a female fan spotted popular Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on the streets of Lagos state. She couldn't control her surprise and excitement as she attracted others to the scene.

The ardent fan was lucky to have run into the actor when he was stuck in Lagos traffic.

Pictures of Charles Okocha and phenomenal female fans on Lagos street Credit: @charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

Overwhelmed with passion, the lady couldn't hold back her excitement as she released Okocha's popular catchphrases, adding a touch of drama as the actor does in his widely shared social media skits.

In a charming reaction, Okocha addressed the thrilled admirer by jokingly asking if she was "phenomenal."

She confessed her love for him while bursting with delight as she put on a roadside play.

The actor captioned the video:

"All ma fans are phenomenal. ❤️❤️❤️"

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Charles Okocha's video

john_juliet3:

"The day wen I go see you my own phenomenal go pass phenomenal."

henryjags:

"Lmao. Now u don zoom off leave ur hyper man."

gemo_klassic:

"The energy from that girl is priceless ❤️ the best Hypeman doing the most but today na okada get you ."

shadyville08:

"I was already screaming Don’t leave him before I heard the holler.."

e_money_jnr01:

"Don’t leave me Bro, them don leave phenomenal hype man behind."

