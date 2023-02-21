A video of a smart dog has surfaced in the online community to the delight of singer Ruger’s fans and supporters

The clip captured the moment a dog stayed mute as Ayra Starr’s song played while it sprung into action the moment Ruger’s song came on

Social media users found the video hilarious with many suggesting that the animal should be given an eye patch just like Ruger

Nigerian singer Ruger has gained himself another fan as suggested by a viral video making the rounds on social media.

An internet user shared a video showing the moment his dog swung into action after Ruger’s song came on the stereo.

Dog 'sings' along to Ruger's song in viral video. Photo: @rugerofficial/@remedyblog

The dog had initially stayed calm as singer Ayra Star’s Sability song played but it got super excited after hearing Ruger’s voice.

The cute animal started howling with the owner filming the priceless moment on camera.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

ogambafineart said:

"The dog need deliverance ."

flakeaben_hair said:

"Ruger get level ooooanimal self Dey feel him song."

litosman001 said:

"Person say, give that dog eye patch ."

azontoforgod said:

"Ruger na family member dogs make these sounds when they hear a bros voice...."

don_elawizzyofficial said:

"That dog no like song wey dem sing "Jesu Kristi loba Wa" E get Why."

thelukhas said:

"Una don use some thing bribe the dog you say na ruger look at the dogs eyes. They passed something that enticed the dog."

praise_image said:

"This is the most interesting thing I've seen on social media today ."

dg01335 said:

"Na this kind Dey open gate for thieves even escort them reach where owner Dey "

Dogs 'sing' along to Tems songs

In a similar story, Tems, seems not to have only humans as fans seeing as some canines took interest in her music.

Legit.ng reported that a series of videos made the rounds online showing different dogs howling along to her song, Free Mind.

The viral clip amused many netizens and some of them reacted by telling Tems to hold a concert for her dog fans.

