Nigerian Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh called out one of her friends who asked for assistance despite being married

The movie star mentioned that her friend demanded help with house rent and was living under the same roof with her abusive husband

Tonto expressed disbelief at the married lady asking for support from her, a single mother, stating that women never stop to astound her

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh recently decided to vent her anger on the timeline after one of her married friends requested her help.

The movie star disclosed that one of her friends, who was being maltreated in her matrimonial home, came to meet her for assistance with their house rent.

Pictures of Tonto Dikeh Credit: @tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

Tonto mentioned that the friend initially had to force all her friends, including the actress, to contribute to marrying her husband.

On further reflection of the matter, the one-time politician expressed her shock towards women and their certain actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Women will never cease to amaze me," she said, "you are married (2 heads to contribute). I am single (meaning only one person with the responsibilities of 2). And you are asking me to come pay rent for you and a Man who you forced all your friends to contribute to marry?

You, people, should have conscience because you know me I have a BAD MOUTH… It is well.

Anyway make your own mistakes, my sister, no listen to me ooo".

"If I pay today, who will pay tomorrow? Will this rent prevent the black eyes you cover with Mac powder?"

See her post below

Nigerians react to Tonto’s post

bellotoheeb185:

"This matter tie wrapper ooo."

olasubomi001:

"Na love ooo love is a beautiful thing."

bellotoheeb185:

"This matter tie wrapper ooo."

e_bene_zar:

"The last sentence e reach to slap."

g_manfarms:

"I too love this lady called Tonto. She go tell you straight as e be. Much love dear king T."

daddys_chic:

"To contribute to marry sounds hypocritical to me. U did same To to (maybe u didn't ask friends to contribute) according to u, u were paying rent when u were married and providing for d fam. Same as ur "friend" jst that in her case, she doesn't have the means to.... Who she go ask before? No be her "friends""

isuan_angel:

"women just de see shege upandan."

Actress Tonto Dikeh knocks trolls over old music video

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh responded to netizens who criticised her old music video titled Hi, released nine years ago.

The mother of one, who once ventured into the music industry, said she refused to let people who can't navigate their life decorate hers.

Tonto's fans and followers were also seen in the comments sharing their thoughts on her position.

Source: Legit.ng