Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, made headlines after he was discovered to have unfollowed Grammy-winning musician, Wizkid

A look through the YBNL star’s following list on Instagram showed that he was no longer following the More Love, Less Ego star

The news of Asake unfollowing Wizkid soon spread on social media, and it raised a series of reactions from netizens

Much loved YBNL singer, Asake, has now raised mixed feelings online for unfollowing Wizkid on Instagram.

The Sungba crooner was noticed to have unfollowed the Grammy-winning artiste on Instagram after a look through his ‘following’ list did not bring up Wizkid’s name.

Fans react as Asake unfollows Wizkid on Instagram. Photos: @asakemusic, @wizkidayo

Asake's action comes a few months after Wizkid unfollowed all his followers, including celebrities, on Instagram.

See a screenshot below:

Netizens blast Asake for unfollowing Wizkid on Instagram

Asake unfollowing Wizkid on Instagram led to netizens sharing their hot takes. While some of them found it amusing, others blasted the YBNL crooner and accused him of becoming proud.

Read some of their comments below:

cruis3control_:

“Loool newbies get 1 year fame and start acting brand new.”

obmasgold9_21:

“Of course everything get e time he too Don know say wizkid Don sink na and he nor want make wiwi stain him with pride. ”

burger__rhap:

“I don hate Asake for this.”

yfw_nobody1:

“E no go better for asake I go unfollow the idoit now Wetin he Dey feel like sef”

oluwa_remilekun.1:

“Asake don unfollow his role model Abi he don forget nii? ”

queenofdsun:

“Small yansh dey shake.”

Adewale_________:

“Bro unfollow Burna boy too, he really think he’s something special on top 1 year fame.”

Wizkid attends Asake's show in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Wizkid attended Asake's end-of-the-year show in December 2022.

Wizkid was spotted looking casual in a video that surfaced in the online community. The singer was standing just beside Flytime boss, Cecil Hammond, who was also enjoying the performances on stage.

However, fans who spotted the singer didn’t let him be as they took turns approaching him for pictures. Surprisingly, there was no bouncer to stop the fans as Wizkid gleefully posed for the camera and allowed his fans to enjoy the rare moment with him.

