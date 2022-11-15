Singer Asake has sparked mixed reactions from social media users following a recent post shared on his official Twitter page

The Terminator crooner didn’t mince his words as he urged fans and music lovers to prepare themselves ahead of the days, and weeks to come

Asake’s tweet comes just days after Wizkid released his much-anticipated MLLE album and many had different things to say

Nigerian singer Asake aka ‘Apple music landlord’ appears to be gearing up for new music again after taking a short break from the scene.

Just recently, the singer took to his official Twitter page with a post calling on his fans and music lovers to brace themselves for what lies ahead.

Asake gears up for new music. Photo: @wizkidayo/@asake

“Prepare yourself,” the Terminator crooner simply tweeted on his page.

Recall that the singer’s last project was a collaboration with top music diva, Tiwa Savage, but it appears he’s now ready to drop yet another solo single ahead of the festive season.

See his post below:

Social media users react

The tweet comes just days after Wizkid released his highly anticipated More Love, Less Ego album, and the singer’s fans couldn’t help but react to Asake’s post.

Read the comments sighted online below:

king_tife0 said:

"Asake is good but please guys stop with the comparison. Una too dey disrespect Popcy. Stop it."

feeltheglory1 said:

"Make he rest with he same patterns ,but drop am I go still listen to am .that nor mean say you be Wizkid mate."

niola_oyinlola said:

"As much as I like Asake, he shouldn’t do too much abeg, he can never outshine wizkid, at least, not anytime soon"

investor_maclean said:

"We can’t wait please../I want wizkid out of number 1 asap."

dorisomotayo said:

"Wizkid album is not for just Nigeria Apple Music, so you guys should stop rating with Nigeria or Uk Apple Music you should rate with that of billboard.. una Dey disrespect this wizkid well well Cz he no Dey talk...Asake is good ❤️ but you guys should stop this comparing."

