Famous Nigerian singer Wizkid recently stirred reactions online as he emptied his Instagram account, unfollowing all his colleagues and other celebrities

This is coming just a day after it was reported that the singer had unfollowed his protege and colleague Tems

Reacting to the recent development, Isreal DMW, Davido's logistics manager, took to his own IG account and unfollowed Wizkid in return

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid recently sparked emotions online as he unfollowed all his colleagues and other celebrity mates on Instagram.

Wizkid's recent cleansing of his social media page is coming just a day after it was reported that the singer had unfollowed Adekunle Gold and his female protege Tems.

Wizkid recently sparked emotions online as he unfollowed all his contacts on Instagram. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

However, with the latest development, fans have taken to the singer's page to react as they query him on the clear-out.

One high-profile person who reacted to Wizkid's action is Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW. In reaction to the Afrobeat singer's action, Isreal also quickly unfollows Big Wiz back.

See how the post that verified that Wizkid had unfollowed everyone on his Instagram and Isreal's reaction:

See how netizens reacted to the report that Wizkid had unfollowed everyone on his IG page

@flex_magazine1:

"Now you will know it’s all fake love they have for Wizkid, Olamide, Burna and many artists did the same; they don’t follow anyone, but wizkid did, and they started unfollowing him."

@wizkid_blogger_:

Any small thing wey Sir.Dr. Prof. Wizkid do them go turn ham to something else.. but if other artist do the same thing dem no go talk anything about it yet dem no wan gree say Sir. Dr. Prof. Wizkid is their Popsy for the Industry, stop playing fam."

@tope_gee45:

"Wetin wizkid go con chop today like this as Isreal don unfollow am."

@real_ot_successful:

"How una take de check who follow and unfollow for instagram abi una de get notification."

@m.o.t.u.n.r.a.y.o__:

"E Dey pain him as davido Dey trend himself wan trend."

@one_jay_of_lagos:

"Can u imagine even Nicki or drake no unfollow nah person were no concern us we go Dey talk about."

@official_richimayo:

"Anybody that wish to unfollow is allowed no be Popsi dey buy una sun control ur IG as u like."

@nata_lia9727:

"What part of he unfollowed everybody you guys don’t understand."

