Iyabo Ojo has stirred reactions yet again with her political choice as she declared support for another Labour Party candidate

The actress put up a photo of LP's Lagos governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and declared him a true Lagosian

While some of the actress' fans commended her for supporting Labour Party, others questioned her choice

Some people went as far as asking Iyabo why she did not support her colleague Funke Akindele

Actress Iyabo Ojo has once again angered some Nigerians with her political choice.

After getting smoked for supporting Labour Party's Peter Obi over APC's Asiwaju Tinubu, the mum of two has declared support for another candidate.

Iyabo Ojo solidly behind LP's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo shocked some of her followers by supporting Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos state governor over the current man in power, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She put up a photo of GRV as he is fondly called and declared him a true Lagosian and son of the soil.

Inher hashtags Iyabo made it clear thatshe has a right to her choice and she is fully for the Obidient movement.

"Son of the soil..... omo eko gangan ..... remain blessed & highly favored @grvlagos #atruelagosian #Mychoicemyright #obidientmovement"

See the post below:

Reactions to Iyabo's post

beautyandklazz:

"I love you plenty madam "

helenosas2023:

"Lege is typing "

uchelico247:

"What's his antecedents though. This your choice is based on emotions o. Obi is better as president doesn't make all LP members the best. Experience counts, Lagos is too big for anyone to start learning work with.'

high_chiefadams:

"This una GRV na from biafra ipob, instead of voting him why no vote for jide and Funke akindele."

iammfav:

"I love you soo much. Thanks for always having your voice "

rhysrhinelander:

"What do you have against Sanwoolu now, as you claim Tinubu is old... Sanwoolu is young and has been one of the best governor in Nigeria... But you want an inexperienced lad to replace him."

spicewithirene:

"Dem go get high bp now because Mama don post GRV Eluuuuuuu p!"

kazy.officiall:

"You go cry for this one too."

bornbold_1:

"Patapata nah pity this woman dey find!! You want to satisfy the so called Nigerian Youth?? You go learn lesson soon! Study this woman well, you go know say she like to follow the trends!!"

godsent_ckmb:

"It’s so sad how y’all ignore funke akindele."

