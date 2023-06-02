Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede reacted to an alleged viral report about her supposed secret marriage with Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko

In a viral video, a blogger alleged that Yvonne removed all images from her social media following her wedding to Ned Nwoko and also underwent Brazilian bum surgery

In response to the charges, Yvonne Jegede questioned the blogger's audacity to spread such lies about her life and kid

Popular Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has come forward to publicly clarify the allegations of a secret wedding with Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

A blogger had earlier put out a public cry on social media that the actress had deleted all of her images from her profile following her alleged wedding to the billionaire.

Yvonne Jegede debunks alleged reports on court wedding with Regina Daniel’s Husband, Ned Nwoko Credit: @yvonnejegede, @regina.daniels

Yvonne, in her displeased reaction, denied it as false, accusing the blogger of lying boldly and damaging her image.

The actress claimed that she will not waste her energy battling the issue, but will instead let karma run its course and deal with the blogger afterwards.

"When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you ask them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it on the Internet. Oftentimes, they heard it from an idiots like the person talking in this shameless and false post. How could you be this bold about falsehood? How can you lie so confidently? How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs? This funny post is evil and false in every intent. I won’t dissipate energy fighting you. Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gas up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

How does deleting my photos from my page give off anything??? ‍♀️The effrontery to mention my son sef, I suppose give you one dirtslap.ap #DontBelieveEverythingYouSeeOnline

Ij Ada Igbo, you can get traction without trying to make someone look bad. FFS."

Netizens react to Yvonne Jegede’s post

auggie_90:

"On colos, on colos, on colos ."

udosweet:

"Bad belle people everywhere looking for who to drag........ YJ don't mind them, now they have gotten the attention they needed I pray they get famous.."

realqueen_nana:

"I know some gullible fellows who believes this lies without thinking twice. They’d even argue with you when you tell them it’s just a rumour."

olori_tennys:

"Very dumb story… with her terrible voice, Yvonne is too decent for this whole rubbish,evil blogger zukuanikeee‍♀️‍♀️."

