Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently showed the loving and cuddly side of herself with a sweet message shared on her page to celebrate her hubby, Pastor Blessed

Mercy Chinwo's message dedicated to her was hubby was celebrating his recent success as he bags a Ph.D in Technology, Leadership & Innovation

However, it is the gospel singer's cute message to celebrate her hubby that sparked reactions the most online, as she called Pastor Blessed her Gee

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has stirred reactions online with a sweet, cuddly message she shared on her page to celebrate her hubby, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, as he bags a doctorate degree.

The lady evangelist in her post hailed her hubby's tenacity for growth and success.

Nigerians react to Mercy Chinwo's sweet message as she celebrates her hubby after he bagged a doctorate. Photo credit: @mercychinwo

Dr Blessed, as his wife described him, was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Technology, Leadership & Innovation by Myles Leadership University.

Mercy Chinwo, in a cute way, celebrated hubby's success as she congratulated him while calling him her 'Gee'.

See what Mercy Chinwo wrote:

"Congratulations to you my Gee❤️. Aka Doctor Blessed UzochikwaAka Doctor SWEET."

See Mercy Chinwo's post celebrating Dr Blessed as he bags a doctorate degree:

See how netizens reacted to Mercy Chinwo's sweet message celebrating her hubby

@its.giftie:

"It’s the “doctor sweet” for me."

@chilufyamatipa:

"Congratulations Pastor, Director PFresh, Executive Producer, Doctor Sweet...We are so proud of you MOG."

@eben_rocks:

"Congratulations my brother, you're truly BLESSED."

@ver.mor:

"Mrs Blessed I couldn't help it but laugh so hard you are so funny Aka Dr sweet hahaha, congratulations to the Blessed family."

@chiomaokere3:

"A big congratulations to you sir , achievements are common when a great man finds a great woman and the earth will surely yield its increase ...many more sis.."

@chibueze_ibuchim_kingsley:

"Congratulations pastor sir. Doctor sweet we love and celebrate you daddy."

@anita.imatitikua:

"It’s the Doctor sweet for me oo❤️ Congratulations Sir."

@tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations."

