One of the Ooni of Ife’s wives, Queen Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi, recently posted couple photos of herself with her husband

Queen Tobi shared the photos to celebrate her birthday and also challenged US power couple, Beyonce and Jay Z

According to the Ooni of Ife's young wife, the Carters have 24 hours to respond and this raised reactions from netizens

Queen Tobi Phillips, one of the young wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has caused a buzz on social media with new couple photos.

On June 5, 2023, the young queen clocked a new age and to celebrate her birthday, she shared a series of beautiful photos.

One of her posts included photos of herself with the Ooni of Ife. The royal couple rocked matching white with sky blue accessories and fabric details. In one of the photos, Queen Tobi also smiled sweetly at the king.

Netizens react as Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Tobi Phillips challenges Beyonce and Jay Z. Photos: @hrm_queentobiphillips_ogunwusi, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the young queen took to her caption to challenge US celebrity couple, Beyonce and Jay Z. According to her, the Carters have 24 hours to respond.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“ The Carter’s Have 24hrs to Respond ”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Ooni of Ife’s young wife Queen Tobi Phillips challenges Beyonce and Jay Z

Shortly after Queen Tobi Phillips shared romantic photos of herself with the Ooni of Ife, a number of netizens took to her comment section to react. Some of them gushed over the couple while others praised Queen Tobi for being happy.

Read some reactions below:

Nnellycul:

“This is what you get when you marry from generation of 1990 we love to be happy biko spread on , and you gat no choice than to join the movement happy birthday nwanyi oma.”

zizabet:

“Apologies but please which Carters? I am really interested in knowing? Thank you.”

anjorin.teacake:

“Now you're the one looking at Kabiyesi with so much love.”

aralolaatoke:

“D real queen gangan re e !! As in perfect match in all ramifications!!! Hmm ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️”

ifecaro3:

“Your beauty is unmatched ❤️❤️❤️”

sisi_lara01:

“The content we signed up for ! ”

body.essentials.ng:

“So beautiful”

Ooni of Ife weds new wife Olori Elizabeth

Lovely videos and pictures from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi's wedding reception to his sixth wife, Olori Elizabeth Akinmuda, have emerged on social media.

Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba monarch got married to Olori Elizabeth on May 20.

The king's sister Princess Adesola Ogunwusi in a post on her Instagram page, shared beautiful moments from the wedding as she congratulated the royal couple.

Source: Legit.ng