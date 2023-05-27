The wedding reception of Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi to his wife was a colourful one, as pictures and videos from the event have emerged online

The monarch's sister Princess Adesola, who shared some of the videos, congratulated the royal couple

Netizens have also taken to social media to gush about the beautiful moments from the wedding reception

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lovely videos and pictures from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi's wedding reception to his sixth wife, Olori Elizabeth Akinmuda, have emerged on social media.

Legit.ng reported that the Yoruba monarch got married to Olori Elizabeth on May 20.

Ooni of Ife marries a sixth wife. Credit: @adesola_ogunwusi @hrhqzee

Source: Instagram

The king's sister Princess Adesola Ogunwusi in a post on her Instagram page, shared beautiful moments from the wedding as she congratulated the royal couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out some of the videos Princess Adesola shared below:

Video of the bride and friends

The new bride also shared pictures from the big day on her Instagram page, see some of them below:

Pictures of the massive cake at the wedding

Watch a video of her dancing below:

Netizens react to pictures and videos from Ooni of Ife's wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below;

temrachcreation:

"Congratulations beautiful Queen May God almighty bless your marriage with all blessings of marriage in Jesus mighty name Amen ."

debolaolaigbe:

"Beautiful damsel … congratulations.. welcome."

glorious.glory.92:

"Lovely ♥️ love the maturity and vibes between the queen's...May the Lord continually uphold them in Love and peace."

temrachcreation:

"I love you the beautiful and sweet queens ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

yemmolaclothing:

"Our beautiful olori's ."

dupsyluv11:

"Our beautiful Queen..may God bless u and give you wisdom knowledge and understanding."

mercyjames23:

"These kind of louding is meant for a bachelor, not for a married man in surplus like these. It is well."

Moment queens welcome Ooni of Ife's new wife trends

Reactions trailed the viral moment where the Ooni of Ife's wives, Olori Mariam Anako and Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, were seen joining the fanfare with which their husband's newest wife, Olori Opeoluwa, was welcomed to the palace of the Arole Oodua.

Reacting, someone said:

"Baba loves whispering into dem ears , kabiyesiiiiiii o."

Another saidL

"Go on soun! Our very own King Solomon ! Carry go! Glady Queen Naomi isn't part of the mess. Jesu seun!"

Source: Legit.ng