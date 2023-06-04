Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna clocked 26 recently, and her fans made it a memorable one for her

In a viral video sighted online, the reality star's fans came together and presented her with lavish and expensive gifts

Phyna is N26m richer, has a plot of land and enough dollars to spend on her trip to Ireland

Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna's fans have shocked social media with the truckload of mouthwatering gifts they presented to her.

The reality star clocked 26 recently, and her Phynation gathered in a small ceremony to celebrate her.

BBNaija star Phyna's fans give her lavish gifts for 26th birthday Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@instablog9ja/@neeneez.corner

In the video sighted online, Phyna struggled to hold her emotions after she was presented with a huge dummy cheque for N26m.

The reality star also got several bouquets of dollars, a trip to Ireland, a plot of land in Lekki, a delivery bike, cameras, boxes filled with dollars and other gifts.

Watch videos below:

Netizens react to Phyna's gifts

aishasharonng:

"Lol, In this subsidy una still Dey lamba."

ooizamsi:

"If you haven't experienced genuine love, it is safe for you to say it's a lie, but you see that 26m, that's not all. Phyna, congratulations . Phynation isn't playing."

boldqueen51:

"Nah Rich Aunties full Phynation oooo haaaa‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

thahananbeautysecrets_:

"Una too Dey lie who are the fans? No be only fan na AC. Make una fair he’ll fire ooo. Linus Mba."

merita_baby:

"If e chöké you go know. Thank you phynations for coming through."

_lifeishizzy:

"And fuel na 511/litre . For this same country wey we dey."

808andyblayz:

"Her PR clearly doesn’t know how to lie! Would have been very believable if this was immediately the show ended ! But now? She and her fans need more people to believe her ! Go tussle with yo momma !"

Fans and colleagues congratulate Phyna as she buys new Benz worth millions of naira

Big Brother Naija Level-up, season winner Phyna, ended 2022 and began 2023 on a high note as she gifted herself a new Benz.

Sharing the good news online, the reality star shared a photo of her new car key with the old one, indicating she now has two in her garage.

Phyna shared a video of the elegant black car decorated with a huge red bow and balloons on her Instagram story channel.

