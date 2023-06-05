Nigerian movie star Sarah Martins laid allegations against a popular prophetess, Mummy B, who ruled Port Harcourt city back in the day

The Nollywood star recounted how she was brought on the podium during one of her popular crusades to allege unbelievable things about her

Sarah noted in her social media post that the prophetess had claimed that she was single and would not give birth, whereas she was married and 4 months pregnant with her first child

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has revealed a strange encounter she had with a prominent prophetess in Port Harcourt a few years ago.

Sarah Martins, who took to Instagram to warn her admirers about phoney clerics, penned a lengthy note to back up her claim.

She narrated that her sister took her to the aforementioned prophetess, Mummy B, who used to be popular back in the day. The actress stated she was married and four months pregnant with her first kid.

Not stopping there, the prophetess almost issued a deliverance on her due to a false prophecy since, according to Mummy B, Sarah would never marry or have children because of what her grandma did.

While hauling her sister out of the church rally, Sarah Martins declared that her sister had to inform anyone who was willing to listen that the prophetess was a fraud. In her own words:

"I was 4 months pregnant when my elder sister took an excuse from my husband and took me to a church crusade where their "then almighty" mummy B of Port Harcourt was ministering.

Brothers and sisters, this woman sent her guards to bring me up on stage while my big sister was deeply praying. Next thing on stage, she was asking me who sent me, why am I in my body, which water did I come from, etc. The next thing she said was that my grandma deposited my menstrual pad with the evil coven 15 years ago, and that’s why I’ve been single and that I will never give birth.

As of then, I was 21 years old, happily married, pregnant, and happy. My sister was feeling pity for the woman at the stage, not knowing I was the one. Someone brought it to her attention, and she ran to the stage to bundle me out. Call Mummy B a fake prophet and a thief.

She had to explain to people that I was married and that 15 years ago I was 6 years old. Omo, that was the very day my sister stopped going to crusades. My husband heard it; he drove to the venue and bundled us out. Some churches are scam. Find your root and make peace with your chi.

Life go soft for you. I’ve met couple of fake pastors. I went to see a pastor for prayers and he instead of him to council me and pray for me, he started preaching love to me… "Beginning me for a chance, this one happened 2 years ago."

