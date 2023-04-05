Actress Sarah Martins has shared her thought about relationships as she advised women to fearlessly snatched good men and vice versa

Sarah Martins, who is a close friend of actor Yul Edochie's 2nd wife, Judy Austin, further added that there is nobody who is above snatching

The actress' statement has. triggered reactions as some netizens claim her shade was directed at May Edochie

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins is making headlines over a statement she dropped on social media encouraging women to fearlessly snatch good men from their partners.

Sarah, a very close friend of actor Yul Edochie's second wife and actress Judy Austin in a post via her Instagram page, further said a good man deserves to be loved right and snatched from a lousy woman.

Sarah Martins advises women not to be afraid to snatch a good man. Credit: @officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman! He deserves to be loved right…The same goes for women… Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserves to be loved right ❤️Out to snatch your papa ."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See her post below:

This comes as Yul and May continue to mourn the demise of their first son as the duo are yet to return to social media.

Netizens knock Sarah Martins

Many believe Sarah’s post was a shade directed May, especially as the latter once sued the actress over some family pictures she edited.

See some of the comments below:

cleopatracedar__:

"Since you Dey snatch,no man gree carry you come house even if na 50th wife,I tire."

mercy_amiss:

"@yuledochie @peteedochie please just let Queen May go, she honestly does not deserve this kind of humiliation from your cohorts. Just set the queen free in the name of Go."

jenny.ferarri:

"I can't believe u just trolled a woman who just lost a child,I don't think there is another level of heartlessness after dis,but u know what my dear,evil surely has an expiring date...."

val_ovute:

"Easy abeg, May is mourning right now, this not the time to troll."

Sarah Martins recounts how her ex-hubby betrayed her

Sarah Martins trended online after sharing the story of how her ex-hubby betrayed her.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Sarah noted that love for her is now transactional and explained what her ex-husband did to her.

According to the actress, she used to believe in love until she got married to her ex-husband as an untouched woman at the age of 19.

Source: Legit.ng