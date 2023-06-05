A woman has shared the heartwarming letter she received from a 9-year-old girl named Moridiyyah

While sharing photos of the letter, she revealed that the little girl was abandoned by her father alongside her siblings

The little girl had given the letter to her mother to send to the lady and made her mum promise not to open it

A Nigerian woman has gotten people emotional after sharing a photo of the letter she received from a 9-year-old girl.

According to the woman identified as Haleemah Gegele, the young girl was abandoned by her father alongside her twin siblings.

9-year-old girl abandoned by dad writes letter to woman Photo credit: @Hispanolistic/ Getty images, Haleemah Gegele / Twitter

The little girl handed the letter to her mother to give to Haleemah and also made her promise not to open it.

In her letter, Moridiyyah asked Haleemah when she would be coming over to see her again because she was missing her.

She further appreciated Haleemah for being the helper that God sent to her family.

Haleemah said she felt so guilty after reading the letter and she immediately decided to reciprocate the gesture.

Sharing the letter, Haleemah said:

"I received a letter from 9-year-old Moridiyyah this morning while I was preparing to have a coaching session with Balqees and I've not had goosebumps in a while as I did reading through. Shed small tears too and laughed hard at the end.

"Mordiyyah and her twin siblings were abandoned by their dad. I met them shortly after it happened and I usually do my bit through fundraising to help with their welfare. Been a while I saw them but I always keep in touch with their mum.

"Their mum came to visit this morning and handed the letter to me saying her daughter made her promise not to open the letter till it get to me.

"Mordiyyah's letter made me realize I have been away from my babies including my nephew and nieces but then, life happens I guess. Felt guilty small too but then, it's never too late to make amends.

"I tried my best to package my letter and I hope it brings smiles to her face as she reads through it. I tried doing small copy and paste too oo Proud of my little wins.

"I lost my appetite reading her letter and couldn't continue with my meal. Shebi if I had known that the letter will sweep me off my feet, would have just waited till I finish my breakfast before opening it.

"My hands were shaking while writing, didn't even know it will come out fine. Thank you Mordiyyah for awakening me this morning, The children's NGO has come to stay at this point. Not going back. All for Mordiyah, Taiye, and Kehinde my nephew and nieces, and all the beautiful children out there. So help me God. Amen."

Social media reactions

Muhammed Jamiu said:

"You're such a wonderful Woman. Haleemah Gegele I humble raised my hand in pray & request, from almighty Allah grant you with uncommon favors, everlasting happiness and unlimited Grace. Insah Allah."

Bello Bolanle wrote:

"I’m emotional right now, God will continue to strengthen you God bless you forever sister."

Aisha Mahmud added:

"Awwwww. Well done Aunty Haleemah, may Allaah always bring donors for your NGO. And help us to hug little Mardiyya this weekend. We love her toooo."

Bello Nana added:

"Little things that keeps us going bless her little heart, apologies little mardiyah aunty Haleemah has been busy ni."

