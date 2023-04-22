A video of Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, waking his son up before he heads out has gone viral on social media

In the video which has gone viral online, the actor is seen walking into his son room to wake him up before reminding the son how much he loves him

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share funny reactions

Charles Okocha, popularly known as Igwe 2pac, has once again left social media users buzzing with hilarious reactions.

The Nollywood actor who is known for dotting on his kids in eccentric ways, got social media users cracking up with laughter over a video with his son.

Photos of Charles Okocha and son. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actor walks into the bedroom of his sleeping son and wakes him up to let him know that he'd be heading out.

However, rather than leave, he proceeds to remind the son how much he loves him, and even offers to get the boy something on his way home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the funny clip below:

Social media users react to video of Charles Okocha and his son

litosman001:

"If na my papa, I go d lock my room everytime. Ah, which kind wahala be this."

diwabenjamin:

"Instead of the children disturbing their dad @charles_okocha he is the one doing the disturbing. I like his relationship with them though."

chukzokoye:

"Children dey disturb their parents but na Charles dey disturb him children."

nimmy_____xx:

"He lorrrr you too abeg let the boy sleep."

anagavc_website_developer:

"Nah small remain Soooooon for deck papa."

fruity_april:

"This children go don tire for this man He is too dramatic. Wake me up from sleep like this even with paranran, I fit woze you "

heishumble__:

"I swear this man don mad before."

wengimomoemi_:

"Awwww so sweet, so underrated. Loving your boys out loud is so beneficial to their growth."

"The hypeman is the real problem": Charles Okocha laments bitterly as his phenomenal daughter drinks 'garrion'

Charles Okocha dotes on his daughter, and his reaction to her drinking garri has left netizens in stitches.

Behind the camera in a video sighted online, Okocha lamented bitterly and expressed his disappointment on seeing his phenomenal daughter drinking garri.

Used to his antics, the actor's daughter carried on eating her food while smiling as the drama before her unfolded.

Source: Legit.ng