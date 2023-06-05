A video of fans trying to take selfies with popular crossdresser Bobrisky at a party is trending online

In the short clip from actor Alesh Sanni's lavish birthday party, Bobrisky gave the fans a facial expression that has left many talking

Reacting to the clip, some netizens raised questions on why people were obsessed with the crossdresser

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has stirred reactions with how he responded to some fans who tried to take selfies with him at a party.

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky was among the celebrity guests at Alesh Sanni‘s 30th birthday celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 4th.

In the clip from the party that has gone viral, Bobrisky was seen giving the fans a facial expression, which some netizens described as disdainful.

Netizens react to video of fans trying to take selfies with Bobrisky

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thomasojo81:

"But why are people so obsessed with him? Why are people trying to take pictures with him as well? They are sick."

feyisharamie:

"Who saw That attitude he gave ."

bigibk__:

"Look at the side eye for that woman ... it was too bombastic ."

say_hi_to_berry:

"Bob is not comfortable with people phones ."

adetobii_gele:

"She dey check the phone make you no con use iPhone 6s snap her ."

_omololade:

"Bobrisky lowkey is a shy person."

dee_crown15:

"Werey tun buga ...you no Dey happy say you see fans ."

har_yhur:

"Y’all will bash him online then beg to take pictures/videos with him at an event‍♂️."

abiolaflawless:

"Mummy of Lagos no dey smile."

wl_modivah:

"Bobrisky yii sha e sha like to Dey feel among ."

dorisomotayo:

"Bombastic side eye from Bob."

