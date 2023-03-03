Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken to social media to celebrate her second son, Khalifa Nwoko

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared an adorable photo of her baby and revealed that he has clocked eight months

Regina likened Khalifa to an old man over his serious facial expressions and her post raised comments from netizens

In the photo, Kharl as he is also called was seen sporting a stern look on his face as he rocked his designer outfit and sat inside his parent’s luxury car.

In the caption of the post, Regina revealed that Khalifa is an old man and it is obvious from the way he behaves.

She wrote:

“Look who is 8 months …. My chuchu @princekhalifanwoko Kharl is an old man from birth …. He makes it so obvious that he is a diokpa with his attitude .”

See her post below:

Read some of the reactions from netizens to Regina Daniels’ post below:

nicoleawinja:

“This baby's face looks like a true leader ,he will definitely become a prominent person in future,it's written all over him.”

queens__essentials:

“What do you expect? Wen e be say na old man born am ”

amadiva_bridals:

“Happy 8 months chuchu , mummy's look alike.”

ghanastar61:

“Handsome boy or your kids are excellent we thank God for his goodness and mercies .❤️”

vivyan.gabriel:

“Oh my cutnesssss look at my chuchu .”

kariskay8:

“Na you bi dis Regina.”

lucie_xox0:

“Na this pikin really know the kind family him come from bobo is steadily eating his parents money without mercy.. pure example of “there’s no mercy for money” maka why?? (My parents ji ego ).”

It's about to be a carnival - Regina Daniels jubilates as Ned Nwoko wins election

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has now won the senatorial seat in Delta North that he ran for during the 2023 election.

On February 27, 2023, Regina took to social media to announce her husband’s big win with a video of her jubilating as soon as the good news was heard.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star was all smiles as she cheered while people in the community stormed their compound to join them in celebrating.

Source: Legit.ng