A video clip of Nollywood actress Regina Daniel and her sons swimming has gone viral online, leading to many reactions from netizens

The actress, in a trending clip, was seen holding her youngest son Khalifa and tried to teach him how to swim as well

Regina, in the caption of her post, revealed that it was the first time that her second son Khalifa would taken swimming

A video clip of young Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire politician Regina Daniels and her sons Munir and Khalifa Nwoko swimming has got people talking online.

The movie star was seen in the trending video clip placing her second son, Khalifa, in the pool as she tried to teach him how to swim.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels gets brutally criticised online after a video of her teaching her eight-month-old son how to swim went viral. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

If anything in the viral clip is to go, Regina Daniels is a fantastic swimmer with a beautiful shape and figure.

However, the video clip has raised some concerns as netizens warned the actress make sure the little boys are watched well and protected from falling a victim of what happened to Davido's son, Ifeanyi.

See the trading video of Regina Daniels and her sons swimming:

Read some of the reactions that the Regina Daniels' video swimming with her sons got

@dora.okoyee:

"Please the pool should be well covered afterwards, please please."

@shukzy_classic:

"Na only Regina no get problem for this Nigeria."

@davinia_jones83:

"Where is grandpa."

@magmimibagslovers:

"Beautiful please cover the pool & lock the door .. no evil will befall ur household .. happy family."

@prankhottie:

"Regina na the only married woman wey dey enjoy life."

@iamenkaynnochiri:

"Na only Regina fit give relationship Advice for this naija."

@doves_connections:

"Madam, don't take your children to the pool. It might later do them harm than good! Just be guided."

@emmanuel_wonders_:

"You are too soft and fresh for that man to be eating.... omo see fruited pumpkins."

@chikaesther71:

"Look at the way you are showing your body in social media married woman as you claim."

@ujayjenny:

"Stop taking these kids to swimming pool. I don’t know when you all will learn."

Regina Daniels shares cute video of 2nd son, ‘Skodo’ style, Chubby cheeks spotted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently stirred sweet reactions from her online community members after sharing a rare video of her children, Munir and Kharl.

The movie star’s lastborn was spotted giggling as his elder brother Munir teased him behind the camera.

According to Regina, the little man barely laughs, and only his brother can get him into a playful mood.

Source: Legit.ng