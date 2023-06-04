A video of fast-rising rapper Odumodublvck, meeting up with Burna Boy backstage at his UK concert has gone viral

In the video, the two music stars are seen having a hearty conversation leading fans to point out a resemblance

In one of the clips, Odumodublvck can be heard telling Burna it is his first time travelling out of Nigeria

Burna Boy's sold-out UK concert at the 80,000-capacity London Stadium is all everyone is talking about and it is not hard to see why.

Captured in some videos from the backstage of the event is the moment Odumodublvck linked up with the African Giant.

Photos of the two stars

Source: Instagram

Odumodublvck posted photos and videos from his time in the United Kingdom and one of the videos shows him meeting the African Giant.

While chatting with the Common Person crooner who was quite welcoming of the singer, Odumodublvck can be heard revealing it is his first time out of Nigeria.

Netizens react as Burna Boy and Odumodublvck link up

godwin839:

"Omo this two on a song would be mad . Btw,is it just me or do they have similar mannerism."

priest3rd:

"Character wise odumodu is the junior version or burna....My faves."

___matino:

"Real talk not faking and nothing to be ashamed of, and they look alike."

st.valentinez:

"Real recognize real."

ronaboy_:

"Na this kind person burna Dey like."

onlyonepresh_:

"Who else saw the resemblance?"

Mixed reactions as Timaya calls Burna Boy 'next generation' in congratulatory tweet

Social media users have been buzzing with reactions over Timaya's recent tweet directed at Burna Boy in which he referred to the African Giant as 'next generation'.

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how Burna Boy sold out an 80,000 capacity Stadium in London, UK, making him the first African artiste to solo headline a UK stadium as well as sell-out the London Stadium.

Joining many people to applaud the African Giant, Timaya took to Twitter to hail the singer. It appears some fans did not quite appreciate Timaya calling Burna Boy a 'next generation' star. However, there were some who saw nothing wrong with it.

