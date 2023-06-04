Nigerian singer, Timaya, has sparked mixed reactions on social media over his tweet directed at Burna Boy

Recall that Burna Boy had broken a record, becoming the first African artiste to sell-out the 80k-capacity London Stadium

Congratulating the African Giant, Timaya, in a tweet referred to the Common Person crooner as 'next generation'

Social media users have been buzzing with reactions over Timaya's recent tweet directed at Burna Boy.

Photos of Timaya and Burna Boy Credit: @timayatimaya, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how Burna Boy sold out an 80,000 capacity Stadium in London, UK, making him the first African artiste to solo headline a UK stadium as well as sell-out the London Stadium.

Joining many people to applaud the African Giant, Timaya took to Twitter to hail the singer.

In a tweet, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Seeing the next generation raise the Game is inspiring @burnaboy "

See tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Timaya's message to Burna Boy

It appears some fans did not quite appreciate Timaya calling Burna Boy a 'next generation' star. However, there were some who saw nothing wrong with it.

Check out some comments below:

@martinsobiekwe0:

"He called HIM,next gen? Bruh you got to rest."

@bajooflagos:

"It’s Funny how some people don’t understand this sentence."

@24thregen:

"Idg, is Timaya not them PSquare set??? Why the outrage?"

@cruzzyofficial1:

"Wizkid, davido, burna boy and olamide are all next generation to timaya, dbanj, omawumi, psquare and wande coal just as Timaya and the others are next generation to 2face and 2face is next generation to fela."

@iamvinicius_snr:

"Wizkid, burna and davido are all after timaya's generation. Why the noise?"

@senatorchuba:

"Next generation? 10years ago I was banging Run my race in my Dads Toyota."

@_Doziem:

"Why are y'all getting mad fr, they actually aren't the same generation if you reason am, timaya 06 , burna boy 13."

@RudeJuni:

"Incase u wanna congratulate DAVIDO over anything, dont do it like this sha, nothing concern me with ur generation."

@Kellybonito_:

"No lies here. Timaya, Dbanj, 2face - Same generation. Davido, Olamide, wizkid - Same generation. Rema, Fireboy, Burnaboy - Same generation/next generation. Timaya is right!"

@BrunhildeOwagbo:

"Lol Burna isn’t same as Timaya’s generation and considering Burna is still peaking, Timaya is right!"

@forVADO:

"This one don talk wetin outsiders no like to dey hear."

@Simpary:

"This tweet go cause problem o."

@2High4ThisXX:

"You de diss Abi you de congratulate??"

"This one na pressure": Mixed reactions as Zinolesky splashes N120m on Ferrari after fight with Seyi Vibez

Zinolesky became the latest owner of a Ferrari car and the news has gone viral on social media.

The singer took to social media to share a video of his new ride, a Ferrari 458 Italia, getting set to be transported to Lagos.

According to Auto Josh, the 458 sells for a whopping N120 million.

Source: Legit.ng