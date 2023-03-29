Hours after Portable Zazu made headlines over his clash with the police, his former artiste, Manny Monie, revealed he wrote a petition against the singer

Manny Monie, in a video that recently emerged online, revealed Portable was petitioned since December 2022

According to Manny Monie, the Zazu singer assaulted him and made false claims against him online, which stirred reactions

It appears singer Portable Zazu will remain in the news for a while as his former label signee Manny Monie has revealed he was the one who wrote a petition against the singer.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 28, Portable clashed with some police officers over an attempt to arrest him.

In a trending video, Manny Monie revealed he had petitioned Portable since December 2022. According to him, the police did their best by sending invitations to the singer, which he didn’t honour.

The signee in the video said he petitioned Portable because he assaulted and made false claims about him online.

In his words:

"I was the one that wrote the petition against Portable, no be today we don write petition, we don write petitions since last year December. The police tried their possible best, they called him. They gave him three months at least to come to the police station to tell his side of the story about beating him and making false claim about him online.”

Watch the video below:

Police say Portable refused to honour their invitations

The Ogun state police command revealed why they attempted to arrest the Zazu crooner in a report via Legit.ng.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyem, said Portable was directed to report himself to the police on more than four occasions, but he refused to honour the invitation.

According to the police, after the singer refused to honour the invitation, they approached a court to get an arrest warrant.

