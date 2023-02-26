Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has shared a video of her jubilating ahead of the release of the final election result

Destiny Etiko, who is a supporter of LP presidential candidate Peter Obi was super excited, like someone had gifted her a bag of money

The actress’ video has stirred different reactions, while many found it funny, others said it was too early to celebrate as the final result was yet to be announced

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular actress Destiny Etiko has stirred reactions with a video of her dancing and singing in her bedroom.

The actress, a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, shared how she had prayed to God to prove himself.

Destiny Etiko rejoices ahead of final result release. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

She said in the video:

“A man quote on social media and said: If Obi doesn't win, forget Nigeria, that day I was so emotional about it and I said God can you do you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a caption of the video, she wrote:

“My excitement this night is as if someone gave me bag of money Even after there rigging o WHAT GOD CANNOT DO Doesn’t exist o .”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Destiny Etiko dancing

See some of the reactions below:

skincare_nigeria_:

"The final result is not out yet oooo! God abeg make we try calm down ooo! My bp is high oo!"

fresh_morka:

"Obi never even win, we should be looking at every way possible to make sure they don’t temper with the results, no reason to rejoice yet."

nma_kocha:

"❤️❤️❤️ I can’t control the joy!!! I feel nne !!!!!!!!!"

tokonimoses360:

"God can u do u that really got me."

queenesther175:

"Aunty no rejoice yet!!!! Mago mago still the happen behind closed doors, imagine inec officials refusing to upload results do u know what that means.... Hmmmm let's still be praying."

anyatangm7:

"Sis calm down what about north votes nk0 i de fear oo."

Actor Lege calls out Iyabo Ojo, claims she is sharing fake result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lege caused a buzz online after he called out his colleague Iyabo Ojo.

Lege, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, was seen screaming at the top of his voice as he claimed the actress was posting fake election results on her Instagram page to convince people.

He called on the actress to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have the final say.

Source: Legit.ng