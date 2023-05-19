Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has linked up with crossdresser James Brown for a new movie project

This time around, the two, who seem to have become close pals, played the role of police officers

Videos and pictures of them in police uniforms, however, stirred hilarious reactions as many couldn't help but laugh at James Brown's outfit

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, has left many talking after videos of him and Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, on a movie set emerged online.

Destiny had first shared a moment of herself meeting with James Brown for a new movie. She, however, later took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and the Queen of 'Africow' on the movie set of Sanco Republic.

James Brown and Destiny Etiko link up for new movie project. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial @wf_jamesbrown

The duo, who played the role of police officers, were fully dressed in their uniforms, but netizens couldn't stop talking about James Brown’s outfit.

Watch the video Destiny Etiko shared on her Instagram page below:

See the pictures James Brown also shared below:

Netizens react as Destiny Etiko and James Brown dress as police officers

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments, see them below:

sedatersaviour:

" who give James that uniform . Weldon shuga."

etinosaofficial:

"This is a serious video but I can't stop laughing James Brown is a character. Your dreams are valid baby girl. Congratulations today and always."

nis.synee:

"The uniform on James is giving gateman vibes ."

1shine_m:

"I like James honestly...he's willing learn cus no be in normal P be this but u can tell he's putting effort."

amarah.shuga:

"James brown don't need waist trainer him waist dey trained."

kellaw.clothings:

"Who sew this trouser for the princess of Africow."

Destiny Etiko links up with James Brown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page to share a video showing when she picked up James Brown from the airport.

Sharing the video, an excited Etiko added a caption that read:

“James Brown is in town for Destiny Etiko’s production It’s gonna be lit You welcome sweetheart ❤️.”

Some netizens, however, advised Destiny to be alert around James.

Source: Legit.ng