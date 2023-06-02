Controversial singer Portable Zazu has penned a birthday message to his female manager, Stelliza Adesiyan, as she clocks a new age

Portable, who described his manager as a wonderful and hardworking lady, went on to refer to her as his wife

The singer's birthday message has since triggered reactions from many of his fans and followers

Street Pop singer and Zeh Nation label boss Portable Zazu's manager, Stelliza Adesiyan, is marking her birthday on Friday, June 2.

Zazu, who made headlines in 2022 after signing a female manager, took to his social media timeline to gush about her as he expressed his appreciation for everything she had done for him.

Portable, however, caused a stir as he referred to Stelizza as his wife in the birthday message.

Portable's manager marks her birthday. Credit: @portablebaeby @stelliza_lizz.a

Source: Instagram

Sharing a short clip of Stelliza's pictures, Portable wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Happy birthday to my wonderful and hardworking strong girl ❤️❤️❤️Iyawo IKA OF AFRICA God bless you more for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @stelliza_lizz.a I really appreciate you Enjoy your day manager love ❤️❤️❤️."

See his post below:

Fans react to Portable's birthday message to his female manager

Legit.ng captured some reactions as many of the singer's fans and followers expressed surprise at his message.

See their comments below:

_king_kiki:

"You don marry this one too?"

marley_kween:

"Iyawo biti bo oo portable o tun ti Shey copy and paste iwo omoyi ."

headboywia_ikd:

"Lolz manager don turn wife lolz I no Dey put mouth for husband and wife matter shaa ."

finest__adnan:

"Which kind caption be dis nitorii olorun."

emini_opeyemi_:

"Happy birthday to her ."

egbon_adugbo1:

"Hbd to her . Long life Aya Portable."

xx__93__:

"But I say this thing most of the times, no surprises at all cos @stelliza_lizz.a na first wife na @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi no open eyes see am since. Portable don dey knack manager even before she become manager self. ."

baruq9265:

"I swear I don’t understand Anyway happy birthday ."

Portable and female manager mark one year work anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable’s manager appreciated how far they had come together in a post she shared on Instagram.

Stelliza also posted a picture and video in which she was spotted rocking a similar outfit with the Zazu Zeh crooner.

“My gee one year with you has been awesome thanks always baami ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️wonderful boss you no go fall ogami anybody wey pray for your downfall lo ma fall,” her post read.

Source: Legit.ng