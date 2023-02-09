Singer Portable Zazu has shared a video of him mentoring an upcoming singer from the trenches about the music industry

Portable in the video urged the upcoming singer to put his songs on streaming platforms like Apple Music; he, however, added he would take a 30 per cent cut from it

The Zazu crooner also emphasized that music is business, a statement which stirred reactions from his followers

Days after calling the like of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to collaborate with upcoming singers, popular Street Pop Portable Zazu has shared a video of him and some upcoming stars.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, Portable mentored an upcoming singer, identified as Holipace, about the music industry and how to make money from it.

Portable, who featured on a new song with Holipace, appealed to the latter to put the music project on streaming platforms like Apple Music.

“I want make una put the song for better platform," he said.

Portable, who said Olamide showed him the way, told the upcoming singer he would take 30 per cent from the earning on streaming platforms.

In a caption of the video, Portable wrote:

“Ÿou Dey For Me I Dey For You Musically Is business.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

See some of the reactions below:

mr_ola_mi_lekan_:

"I’m not a fan of portable from on set . But looking at how he grow rapidly in his music career is really so amazing."

im_flezkiano:

"Even if you no sabi sing just go greet portable you go enter studio make song that day ."

ayomide_fc:

"His orientation is complete ."

ricch__ayo3:

"But your own Ika of Africa Album no Dey Apple Music’s since 2months now ."

ekpere_bar:

"Business talk no suppose come online, na office/room talk be this."

big_chase_x01_:

"After paying for featuring you go still collect % ."

sd_malam:

"akoi ripping."

