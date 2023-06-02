Davido returned to social media in March with news that he and Chioma, aka Chef Chi, finally tied the knot

Since the death of their son, Chioma has been away from the public, with netizens waiting to see her

A rare video of the singer and his wife in their home has surfaced, sparking reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido has managed to keep his marriage private since he returned to social media.

The singer's wife Chioma, aka Chef Chi, has been off social media for months, following the death of their son, sparking curiosity and longing among netizens.

A video of Davido and Chioma chilling at home stirred reactions. Photo credit: @davido/@linglethemap

A video posted on TikTok recently by someone who appeared to have visited the couple has stirred reactions.

Davido and Chioma sat on a couch in the clip as a little puppy found joy playing with Davido's leg.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido and Chioma chilling at home

Tonbra__Tee:

"Omo, Chef Chi really resemble her son sha."

GBOLEXY:

"Omo, Chef Chi don suffer for David house."

Tessy:

"This video wey u do u sure say OBO no pursue you?"

dj256906:

"Old video. Chef Chi don reach twice of this."

Amaka_celepretty:

"Chai Chef Chi don reduce weight."

Applebee:

"She come slim."

