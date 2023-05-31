Nigerian singer Davido has taken to social media to thank the Federal Government for recognizing him

The DMW boss, in a post on his Instagram page, revealed that it has always been his mission to showcase the country with his platform

The singer, who assured netizens that he is part of those who wished the country well, also thanked them for coming on his journey with him

Nigerian singer Davido has been conferred with an OON (Officer of the Order of Nigeria) by The Federal Government of Nigeria.

Reacting to the good news and recognition, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post expressing his gratitude and joy.

Davido reacts to OON honour from FG Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In his post, Davido disclosed that he is honoured to have been conferred, as it has always been his mission to showcase the country via his platform.

The Unavailable crooner also added that he will join hands to do what it takes to make Nigeria better.

Davido wrote:

"Honoured to hear the news that I have been conferred with an OON (Officer of the Order of Nigeria) by The Federal Government of Nigeria. I am grateful for this recognition and honour. It has always been my mission to use my platform to showcase our country - the passion, the resilience, the joy the culture and of course the struggles of our people. I do not take any of this for granted. We have one Nigeria and we will continue to do whatever we must to make it better! Thank you all for being on this journey with me. So help us God. 001 - OON."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Davido's post

fatherdmw55:

"Biggest ❤️"

logosolori:

"00N !! Order! "

iamtrinityguy:

"King Davido ❤️❤️love you baba."

quincy_focus:

"Well deserved my blood ❤️"

scoobynero:

"YOUR EXCELLENCY FUTURE NIGERIA PRESIDENT "

a__bambii:

"@davido 001 for a reason!! "

temilayo_abodunrin:

"Congratulations Sir….. 001-OON."

bigaent:

"Congrats Obo, you earned it "

blossom_phemouz:

"Make I first cry for 30 minutes before I comment wetin Dey my mind cause I too love ❤️ @davido ."

adejuwon30bg:

"All of the blessings are from God we will forever be grateful congrats Idan mi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_ekundharyor:

"Proud of you always ORIADE "

Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest serve bestie goals

Since Davido and his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, reportedly made up, videos of them online have been a source of joy.

In a video shared on Chiefpriest's page, the singer was chilling over drinks with him and other men, presumably Davido's crew members.

What got many talking, however, was the chemistry and pure joy between the two friends as they sang and danced to one of Davido's songs off his new album, Timeless.

