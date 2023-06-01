One of Omah Lay's dreams recently came true, and he couldn't hold back on sharing his joy with the world

The singer, who appears to be in Miami, Florida, disclosed that he met Nigerian-born boxer Israel Adesanya

To show how much of a fan he is, the Soso crooner revealed that Adesanya has been his wallpaper for months

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer Omah Lay could not hide his joy after meeting Israel Adesanya despite being a celebrity himself.

In a post on his Instagram story channel, the singer, who, according to his location, is in Miami, Florida, revealed that he met the Nigerian-born international boxer.

Omah Lay gushes after meeting Israel Adesanya Photo credit: @omah_lay/@stylebender

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay reiterated his love for Adesanya and revealed that for over 90 days, the boxer has been his wallpaper because he loves him that much.

The singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Love you my bro @stylebender. Nice meeting you man, you've been my wallpaper for over 90 days now and yes! I love you that much."

See the post below:

Reactions to Omah Lays' post about Israel Adesanya

slime_delsu:

"Ah."

pluto_key23:

"Lookalike tho ‍♂️ abi na only me see am "

Afrobeats singer Omah Lay cries out to netizens

Nigerian Afrobeats rising star Omah Lay sent netizens into bubbles of confusion as he cried out publicly over his financial status.

The Soso crooner decided to declare a state of emergency on his pocket condition while he asked people to stay away from him.

The Soso singer further issued a warning to all of his fans and followers, telling them never to speak to him.

Omah Lay uses Tiwa Savage’s photo as display pic on Twitter

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who has defied age and has managed to look younger than her age.

The much-loved singer has remained hot over the years, and it is no wonder that a lot of men have crushes on her.

Popular young singer Omah Lay got the internet buzzing after he decided to change his profile display photo on Twitter to Tiwa's image.

While some netizens made fun of the fact that Omah Lay might have a thing for Tiwa, others assumed something was going on.

Source: Legit.ng