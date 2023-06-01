A TikToker music podcaster Tee P Soul has stirred emotions online with a controversial comment he made about the two biggest Afrobeat singers out of Nigeria, Davido and Wizkid

Tee P, in his viral video, enunciated some key points why he thinks Davido is a better musician than Wizkid why using both artist's latest albums as his yardstick of comparison

The podcaster noted that Wizkid had become lazy and overconfident over the year; meanwhile, Davido continues to work very hard to improve and sell his craft.

A TikTok music OAP, Tee P Soul, recently poked a finger in the eyes of many of Wizkid FCs as he gives reasons why he thinks the More Love Less Ego (MLLE) singer has lost touch with his craft.

In a trending clip, Tee P Soul slammed ace Afrobeat superstar, Wizkid as lazy, nonchalant and overconfident.

Reactions trail viral video of a podcaster that explains the difference between Davido and Wizkid, the reason for the Timeless album's success. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@teepsoul.ent

Source: Instagram

The music podcaster compared Big Wiz with Davido and gave his summations about why he thinks the latter's new album is way more successful than the former's MLLE project.

Tee P also gave some words of advice to Wizkid on how to improve himself ahead of his next album. He advised the singer to surround himself with young songwriters and fly on their wings.

Watch Tee P's video slamming Wizkid and comparing him to Davido

Netizens react to Tee P Soul's hot takes about Wizkid and Davido

@razurpe:

"Truth is bitter I’m a die hard wiz fan but over confidence Dey always do machala. He’s last album wasn’t all good. And I must confess that I don’t skip Davido’s Timeless at all, every song sweet for that album. Let’s learn to take constructive criticism."

@donelsupreme:

"You're advising an artiste to get a ghost writer? Since when did it become acceptable to use Ghost writers? Are you aware that it discredits you as an artiste? If that is the case then everyone should just get into the music business and continue buying songs! This dude just capped rubbish!"

@fa4ryt_franco:

"Fc them dey like APC even if them are wrong them still go dey argue."

@1_officialboyd_:

" but there’s a truth in what he’s saying, whether you like it or not."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Nonsense. Are the fans complaining????? Taaaaa geatttaaat."

@_greatborn:

"Wizkid spent 3 years making Made in Lagos this is nonesense."

@___xosa_:

"Una nor get family problems to talk about everytime wizkid and Davido."

@iamholtymate:

"Chai, FC dem go too yab this guy oh… buh who else see some truth in what he tryna say here?"

@bridgetayomikun:

"Sampling songs … getting writers .. plenty features … if that’s what u see as hard work den brrr u need help … opening ur mouth to say nonsense abt someone's project…"

@djkross_cubana:

"More love less ego was actually a big flop.. nobody is talking about it. Fact remains that wizkid needs to step up."

@nedu_classiq:

"1 of the 826 advisers 0 helper."

Sabinus stirs emotions online as he picks favourite Nigerian singer, post trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian skit maker and comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Sabinus, has sparked reactions online as fans of Wizkid and Davido went after him for saying neither of the musicians was his favourite.

Sabinus' comment about the singers that stirred reactions from Wizkid FC and 30BG gang (fans of the singers) emanated during a Question and Answer session with his followers on Instagram.

However, in response to the question, Emmanuel responded that neither Wizkid nor Davido was his favourite; instead, he picked Port Harcourt-born singer Duncan Mighty.

Source: Legit.ng