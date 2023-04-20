One of Nigeria's most popular skit makers, Sabinus got people talking online recently when he revealed during a Question and Answer session with his fans on Instagram

Sabinus, during the QnA, was asked who was his favourite musician between Wizkid and Davido; he ignored both singers to pick Port Harcourt born singer Duncan Mighty as his choice

The skit maker also revealed during the session who his favourite comedians were while noting that he was not a content creator but rather a comic

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ace Nigerian skit maker and comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Sabinus, have sparked reactions as both Wizkid and Davido fans come for him after he revealed that neither of the musicians was his favourite.

Sabinus' comment about both singers that stirred reactions from Wizkid FC and 30BG gang started when he was asked who was his favourite among both singers during a 'Question and Answer' session with his followers on Instagram.

Skit maker Sabinus sparks reactions online as he reveals his favourite Nigerian singer, which wasn't Wizkid or Davido. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@davido/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, in response to the question, Emmanuel responded that neither Wizkid nor Davido wasn't his favourite; instead, he picked Port Harcourt-born singer Duncan Mighty.

Sabinus also revealed during the session who his favourite comedians were, and he said Charles Inojie, Mr Ibu, Francis Odega, Osuofia, and Speed Darlington.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Sabinus' comment's below:

Sabinus, during a recent QnA session, revealed some secrets about himself. Photo credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

"I'm a comedian and not a content creator," - Sabinus reveals

Nigerian skit maker also revealed during the Q&A session that he doesn't see himself as a content creator; rather he is just a comedian that loves to make money.

Sabinus also revealed where he grew up in Port Harcourt and how much he gives out monthly to give back to society and his philanthropic works.

He revealed that he gives 500k monthly to widows.

Skit Maker Sabinus cancels all engagements for the day to mourn Davido’s son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Sabinus, joined other Nigerian celebrities as he mourns the passing of Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The comic in the post shared on his page noted that the pain or hurt the parents of the little boy would currently be going through would be unexplainable.

He further noted that words couldn't express it enough while capturing his post with a broken heart emoji.

Source: Legit.ng