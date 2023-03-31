Davido has confirmed that he has been in talks with his colleague, Wizkid, regarding a collaboration and joint tour

The singer noted that he cannot give an exact date but he teasingly urged fans to look forward to something by 2024

The 30BG crooner went on to reveal that Wizkid takes the time to check on his wellbeing every week

Nigerian singer Davido is currently trending on social media following the release of his much-anticipated album, Timeless.

During one of his press rounds with Lagos-based radio station, Beat 99.9FM, the 30BG crooner confirmed that he has indeed been in talks with his colleague, Wizkid.

Recall that some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid broke the internet after sharing the news of a joint tour with the 30BG crooner.

According to Davido, it’s still going to take some time as he plans to go on a solo tour before the year runs out.

Davido, however, assured fans to most likely expect something from him and Wizkid by 2024.

A different portion of the interview saw Davido revealing that Wizkid calls to check on his wellbeing every week.

Social media users react

trustchibaby said:

"Chai he always check on him God."

sonofwealth7 said:

"So wizkid dey call Davido 2-3 days a week wow."

ollykruz said:

"But mumu stans go st@b themselves on social media for these two.... I pity who nova get sense for this millennium ooo."

__danhella__ said:

"Kaiii Body dy sweet me."

omoalhaji___ said:

"If You Still Hating On Big WizYou Seriously Need Therapy‍♂️ David Said He Do Call Me Time To Time To Check Up On Me That’s The Real MLLE."

