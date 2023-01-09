Omah Lay has got Nigerians throwing questions and assumptions around after he made a move recently

The young singer decided to show his love for his popular colleague Tiwa Savage by putting her photo on his Twitter profile

While some netizens made fun of the fact that Omah Lay might have a thing for Tiwa, others assumed something is going on

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who has defied age and has managed to look younger than her age.

The much-loved singer has remained hot over the years, and it is no wonder that a lot of men have crushes on her.

Omah Lay put up a photo of Tiwa Savage Photo credit: @omah_lay/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Popular young singer Omah Lay got the internet buzzing after he decided to change his profile display photo on Twitter to Tiwa's image.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Omah Lay's move

savagermb:

"He Dey fall in love "

goodie_bag411:

"Everybody wan chop tiwa."

qfactmulla:

"Update ijikwa 2023 we ain’t playing."

priscababy7:

"He don dey enter Tiwa eye Abi the F*ck you nah play"

luchi_oluchii:

"I love his love for her❤️"

search4saint:

"I thought i was the only one that noticed that on twitter."

epe_finest:

"Omah lay never recover from knaking his therapist. He needs to see another therapist."

officialemilan:

"So na tiwa be the soso wey wan take your pain away."

sugarbaby_mimi126:

"Let them love themselves Abeggi."

kelvin_osg:

"What is this small boy up to."

edoqhe:

"Hope it not what am thinking or what I think it is."

blizkelvin224:

"Everybody one chop mama jam jam."

Source: Legit.ng