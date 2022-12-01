Comedian Carter Efe has flaunted his new acquisition, a Benz car, in a recent video on social media

Carter Efe was seen in the video dancing hard with a towel around his waist as he appreciated God for the ride

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to Carter’s comment section to congratulate and rejoice with him

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe, who went viral after he released a song dubbed Machala as a tribute to music star Wizkid, has taken possession of a new Benz ride.

Carter Efe took to his Instagram account to share a video of the new car as he spoke of God’s goodness.

The comedian and singer enthusiastically danced in the video with only a towel around his waist.

Sharing the video, Carter Efe bragged about the car as he wrote:

“I got myself a BENZ with my Nakedness GOD IS GOOD.”

Congratulations pour in as Carter Efe buys car

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video of Carter Efe’s car, see them below:

zlatan_ibile:

"Congratulations."

officerwoos:

"Wi Wi Win always."

charles_okocha:

"Now this is the definition of being Asaaaaaaa congrats king."

comedianebiye:

"Me no go wear cloth again."

_only1victor_:

"Abeg comot the towel and boxers, you go buy Lamborghini."

lakewise11:

"Nah when my guy sabi drive he post, more wins.."

tshine109:

"Na eh guy money don change ur dance no de sweet me again go back to poverty guy ."

cynthia_salawu:

"See the way am blushing here,am super happy for you ❤️ I too like this guy,next year na house for Banana Island ."

goldsmith_kelvin:

"Wow amazing I love you brr."

doubledstwins:

"Congratulations my brother."

Carter Efe threatens Nigerian singers over his new song

Carter Efe dropped a new single dubbed “Ikebe Supa" and went on to threaten Nigerian singers.

Carter, in a video, sent a warning to Nigerian artists in his bid to make it back to the top of the music charts with his new song.

In his words:

“I dey drop my song on Monday, all the whole Nigerian artists make una go sleep, I hear say number one na Cough, I don buy cough medicine, I wan sleep now, all the whole Nigerian artists see my cutlass, I wan come collect my space back, if you know say na you dey number one, comot there, idiot.”

