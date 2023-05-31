According to netizens, there is a mystery 'oyinbo' lady who happens to follow singer Asake everywhere he goes

In a post sighted online, a netizen shared a collage of different times the singer has been spotted with the lady

While some people think the last is Asake's manager, others brought up different opinions

Popular Nigerian singer Asake has sparked different reactions on Twitter with the unknown identity of his mystery lady.

According to a post sighted online, the singer moves around with an 'oyinbo' mystery lady.

Netizens confused over identity of Asake' mystery lady Photo credit: @asakemusic/@enoch_xxx

Source: Instagram

A Twitter user identified as Enoch affirmed with photos that the Yoga crooner moves around with his mystery woman, both home and abroad.

He wrote:

"Who is she? she's always with Asake. wherever he goes, she goes."

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to photos of Asake and his mystery lady

@ideyhere01:

"Na Oyinbo ashake follow these artists no Dey learn abi Na gf only."

@ehiokupa:

"Who you think say dey talk.....Ololademi Asake for him songs?"

@Dopeboi_Ovuemax:

"That’s the girl behind the voice, “Ololade mi Asake” So without her, Asake no dey start any song."

@onlyPopmaster:

"Maybe na she dey always start his song with " Ololade mi asake"

@mutiullah_:

"The manager weh empire give him."

@It_Chioma:

"Asabi that will pack the dollar."

@_oluwaskt:

"This asake manager guy been hustling man."

@bigdee_17:

"Mrs. Money"

@ebukathebaddie_:

"That female voice wey dey talk before Asake start to dey sing "

@soul_Creatorr:

"Jada & wiz story playing out in another series "

@Taeso_zzzz:

"Anita Nita Nita Nita GodownSe."

@originalsoftboy:

"Asake sef don get white manager? Babanla na lord, the influence is arguably unmatchable."

@BOBOMARTINEZI1:

"Maybe our wife to be."

