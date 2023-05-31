Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has dropped his two cents on the current hike in fuel prices across the country

The controversial act took to social media to reveal how he has been able to scale Nigeria’s economic challenges

Bob, in his brief post, emphasised that when someone is dating a billionaire, they do not have to worry about Nigeria’s problem

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, best known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the current fuel crisis in the country.

The leader of the soft life gang disclosed that it is apparently the least of his problems.

Explaining further, Bobrisky mentioned that once one has a billionaire boyfriend, one will not have to worry about the issues affecting the Nigerian economy.

In the statement he made on his Instagram story, he said:

“When you are dating a billionaire, you don’t have to worry about Nigeria’s problems.”

