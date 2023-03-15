Popular socialite Bobrisky has raised questions and speculations on social media after he made a vow to his nail technician

After gifting the young man identified as Prince an iPhone 14, the crossdresser is about to reward his loyalty with a Range Rover

According to Bobrisky, Prince is loyal to him with his life and has been flying in from Abuja for over two years to do his nails

Bobrisky's weak point and the easiest way to catch his attention, according to a post, is loyalty.

To show that a loyal person has a special place in his heart, the crossdresser decided to reward his nail technician.

According to him, the nail tech Prince is the best, as he has been flying into Lagos from Abuja for over two years to do his nails.

Netizens react to Bobrisky's post

decortiles.ng:

"You sure say na only una dey do?"

elisa_tila:

"Make una sha no fight."

chief_blessing_akpomudje:

"Car that u cannot afford for urself."

msanoris:

"Congratulations o but we no wan hear story for the gods o. Na so that pelebe boy come talk say them only promise am them no give am anything."

montesarah01:

"Prince is your yansh safe? I'm asking for my neighbor tho."

gothic_glam:

"Na lie go wound this boy oh"

weddingcormet:

"Person wey never pay 2022 rent finish. If lies dey grow as tree, iroko for dey Bob head."

sheikhayates:

"But your papa na taxi driver for federal palace hotel, he was even arrested for not paying for his higher purchase taxi okay ooooooo."

vault.savage:

"He should buy for his father first."

