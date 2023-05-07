Nigerian celebrity best friends and social media influencers, Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa, recently had fans laughing hard online

The pair were seen arguing over who owned a yellow luggage that was overpacked and had to be tied up with a scarf

Netizens reacted to the funny video and many of them noted that it belonged to Eni over how he reacted to the fracas

Nigerian socialites, Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, have once again given fans a peep into their friendship in a recent funny video.

In a video which was posted online by Enioluwa and reposted by Priscilla, the pair were seen arguing over who owned a yellow box.

The box seemed to cause a spectacle on the streets of Paris seeing as Eni and Priscy both denied ownership of it.

Fans react as Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa deny ownership of yellow box in Paris. Photos: @its.priscy, @enioluwaofficial

The luggage appeared to be a cause of embarrassment for its owner after it was overloaded and had to be tied shut with a scarf because the zip would not fasten.

In the funny video, Eni claimed the box belonged to Priscy but she was quick to deny it claiming that it belonged to her friend.

See their funny exchange below:

Netizens react as Enioluwa and Priscialla Ojo deny ownership of overpacked yellow box tied with scarf

The video of Enioluwa and Priscy’s argument made the rounds online and drew funny comments from netizens. Some of them also took sides and shared their thoughts on who really owned the embarrassing box. Read some comments below:

esdre_patte:

“Eniola, that’s your box. I can still remember the green suit.”

beccaszn:

“Eni’s box it is… na him Dey shout pass.”

anita__chi:

“Na snacks full there, so he will be eating ”

iam_blecare:

“It's definitely Eni's.... Food don full am”

yellowshugabae:

“Who else would own a yellow luggage if not Eni ”

kham.so:

“Eni is definitely lying ”

Priscy and Enioluwa give bestie goals ahead of trip to Paris

Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s influencer daughter, Priscilla and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa have left fans drooling over their relationship.

Just recently, on their individual social media pages, Priscy and Eni posted a series of photos of themselves together as they gave fans 'bestie goals'.

The two young socialites were dressed in casual clothes as they got set to jet off to Paris, France.

