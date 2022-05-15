Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star Beatrice Agba Nwaji celebrated her birthday on Sunday, May 15

The reality star who shared a photo to mark her new age was surprised with N2.5 million cash gift by her fans

Several internet users have reacted to the post with some vowing to go for the upcoming BBNaija auditions

Reality star, Beatrice Agba Nwaji who is popularly known by her first marked her birthday in style on May 15.

The Shine Ya Eyes star who posted a photo in honour of her new age was in for quite a surprise when her fans made the day quite memorable for her.

In common BBNaija style, her fans showed up with a cheque of N2.5 million as a birthday gift to her amongst other things.

She posted a video of the moment she received the cheque surrounded by her fans and well-wishers.

See screenshot below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The BBNaija star recently marked her birthday. Credit: Beatrice Agba Nwaji

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

big_______dash:

"OBO wey sing awon fans me sef never collect gift from fans so who be dis one ???"

veevyane__:

"Na me and bbn auditions this year"

de_nnanna:

"Beatrice get fans ?? Naa wa."

sleek_forte:

"This format don cast since."

janemira317:

"BBN season 7 here I come."

isabellachygo:

"I need fans abeg . Congratulations Beatrice , more goodies."

Reactions as Ifu Ennada blows hot at critics, says AMVCA look worth over N41.5m

The Africa Movie Viewers' Choice Awards may have ended but it appears fans and celebrities alike are not over the buzz.

Ifu Ennada was among the stars who graced the event and she did so in a dress designed by Toyin Lawani. However, not everyone seemed to fancy the all-black dress with multiple face masks making up the flounce part of the dress.

Responding to the critics, Ifu made a fresh post in which she explained that she was not one to please people, stating that her aim was to 'scatter' everywhere and she succeeded.

Very cold zobo: Reactions as fan claims Erica's AMVCA dress cost N329m

Several social media users have been buzzing with reactions over the looks at the AMVCA. One of such people who got people talking was Erics Nlewedim.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star/Nollywood actress, stepped out for the event in a breath-taking number that turn heads and left her fans in awe.

Amidst the buzz her look created, a Twitter user identified as Scorp took to the platform to share a claim about the cost of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng