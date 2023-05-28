Nigerian hotcake crossdresser Bobrisky brought some unusual awkwardness to the timeline as he spoke about his new body change

The controversial socialite announced that his body had changed because he was carrying another man’s child in him

According to Bob the reason for his new body size and shape is because of the growing baby in his tummy, as he pleaded for help from netizens

Controversial Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has announced to the public that he is currently pregnant.

Bob made this known when he initially complained of adding weight and hinted that it was because of the new child in his tummy.

Pictures of Bobrisky as he claims pregnancy Credit: @bobrisky

Source: Instagram

He went on to correct the notion that healthy feeding was not the cause of her predicament rather, his pregnancy.

Sharing a video of his good-looking self, he stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This pregnancy is making me look fat".

Not stopping there, he went on to seek advice from fans and netizens.

"Please, I need some pregnancy advice, please," he wrote.

Watch his video below

Internet users react to Bobrisky's pregnancy video

Bob's video gained over 5000 views and 2000 comments, as Legit.ng captured some of the interesting hot takes.

Enyinnaya Martins Okechukwu:

"Bobrisky Always be prayerful because pregnancy comes with a lot of challenges and temptations."

New Vicky Jay:

"Bobrisky e be like say u wan go adoption abi no go show us another person pikin."

Obele Ose:

"Bobrisky try to rest, do your exercises, take your medications, eat right, attend your antenatal sessions. Have a safe delivery madam."

Chelah chelah:

"Congratulations on your pregnancy senior man❤️❤️❤️ ."

Moses Darah: ·

"The best description of Bobrisky's pregnancy: the biggest beneficiary of the change APC imposed on Nigerians."

Bobrisky to splash N50 million on Range Rover for nail technician

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky raised questions and speculations on social media after he made a vow to his nail technician.

After gifting the young man identified as Prince an iPhone 14, the crossdresser is about to reward his loyalty with a Range Rover.

According to Bobrisky, Prince is loyal to him with his life and has been flying in from Abuja for over two years to do his nail.

Source: Legit.ng