Legendary star Pete Edochie has reacted to the criticism he has received following his contentious handshake with the Ooni of Ife

The actor has been trending for days after a video of him shaking hands with the Ooni of Ife went viral

Pete Edochie met with the Ooni of Ife during the birthday party of Nigerian philanthropist and wife of Nigerian oil magnate Tein Jack-rich, Elizabeth Jack-rich

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie, has responded to the controversy surrounding the handshake he offered the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In a now-viral video, Edochie and Kanayo O Kanayo came to Elizabeth Jack Rich's 40th birthday celebration and walked up to the Yoruba monarch's table to greet him.

Pictures of Pete Edochie Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

With grins on their cheeks, the actors gave the traditional king the popular Igbo backhand handshake, which the Ooni accepted.

Some internet users felt Pete and Kanayo should have bowed before the Ooni, a first-class king, in traditional Yoruba fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Twitter user who deemed Pete Edochie's actions disrespectful to the monarch took to the microblogging site to call him out, labelling his actions as inappropriate.

Tweep wrote:

"This is worth but I won’t stress it... I let it slide!".

In defending Pete Edochie, entrepreneur Sommy Keshi asked why a titled chief like Pete Edochie would bow to the Ooni.

He wrote, "High Chief for a reason, Igbo Kwenu."

Pete reacted by posting Sommy Keshi's answer to the tweep who dragged him on his Instagram story.

See the post below

Screenshot of Pete Edochie's response to critics Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Kanayo pays homage to Pete Edochie

A video of two Nollywood veteran actors, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Pete Edochie, meeting and offering each other respect and affection on social media went viral.

Kanayo met Pete in the company of other industry acts as he greeted him with a unique handshake in the now-viral video.

The legends both were excited to see each other.

Source: Legit.ng