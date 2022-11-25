Nollywood actor Zubby Micheal recently showed that he is the real Odogwu and not just the spender one but the one that's ready to do the actual 'Doings'

Zubby, who is famed for his outlandish spending and display of money, which he usually described as 'doings' got people talking when he shared a video of him at a construction site

The actor tagged the video shared on his page, which has now gone viral, as the actual doings while noting that this is the new project taking all his money

Ace Nollywood star Zubby Micheal recently got people talking online with a video of him at a construction site which appears to be a new real estate project he was investing in.

The video stirred reactions online as netizens, both Zubby's fans and other celebrities, hailed the movie star as they congratulated him on the new real estate feat he was undertaking.

Nollywood actor Zubby Micheal recently trended online after he shared videos of his new house under construction. Photo credit: @zubbymicheal

Source: Instagram

The Asaba-based actor, who had cultivated quite a persona over the years of always making an outlandish show of wealth, was greeted by many netizens as they noted that the new real estate project he was undertaking was the real doings he usually talks about.

Construction workers were seen on-site of the project as Zubby stood and watched as work went on.

See the video of Zubby Micheal at the site of his new mansion under construction:

See how netizens reacted to Zubby Micheals' video at the site of his new house:

@alexxekubo:

"Our Project."

@iamanyidons:

"Thank God my two legs marched on this ground before work start and my two legs will enter it when it’s finished cos you must finish it."

@judeengees:

"Realest Doings."

@iam_ikeonyema:

"Real estate doings."

@effixzzyboss:

"Doings dey cry…"

@utah2005:

"@zubbymichael my leader honorable of all of our nation …power!!!!!"

@nickson_production:

"Unstoppable project ahead ahead biko."

@softel_production:

"Ride on my good brother.ahead ahead."

@luchydonalds:

"More than happy for you."

@don1muna:

"Go and marry and you are here building a house."

@ossykingmovies:

"Eze DOINGS, Ezigbo onye ego."

"Nigerians and the way they respect elders": Zubby Micheal sparks reactions as he bows to greet Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian actor Zubby Micheal has again, like before, sparked emotions online with how he chose to greet and honour the living Nollywood legend Pete Edochie in a video.

The Zubby, who, a while back, stirred emotions online after he was seen bowing to greet Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, aka Paw Paw.

He has repeated it; this time, he even went a notch lower in his show of respect to Pete Edochie.

