A video of Nigerian reggae artist Patoranking and his daughter exchanging affectionate messages with each other has left people gushing online

The singer in the cute clip was heard discussing with his daughter Wilmer while she described herself as a girl Spiderman, a champion

In the clip shared by Patoranking, Wilmer was sighted firing kisses at the camera while telling her dad he is the best in the world

An adorable clip shared online by Nigerian reggae singer Patoranking of himself and his beautiful daughter, Wilmer, has stirred emotion online.

In the clip, Patoranking could be heard discussing with Wilmer while she told him just how much she loves him.

A cute clip of Nigerian singer Patoranking and his daughter Wilmer celebrating Father's Day has stirred emotions online. Photo credit: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Wilmer also called her dad the best in the world. She said this while she blew a kiss to the camera with a cute smile from cheek to cheek.

Pato captioned the clip with a comment calling his daughter his twin, noting that they were sending fatherly love to his fans as they celebrate Father's Day together.

Just before the clip ended, Wilmer could be heard describing herself as a girl Spiderman and a champion that always wins.

Watch the cute clip of Patoranking and his daughter below:

see how netizens reacted to the cute clip of Patoranking and his daughter

@charles_okocha:

"My phenomenal daughter."

@houseofamearypearl:

"Awwww! She’s so grown."

@leo_archibong:

"Wow she's so beautiful."

@officialguchi:

"So adorable."

@boluxyl:

"No DNA needed."

@iamcelebrityguy:

"This Girl Suppose dey Abule Video make she sef see Wetin happen for there."

@naijabobo_:

"I lor u my phenomenal dorra."

@black_caramel_001:

"The resemblance is striking ❤️She’s pretty."

@youngmama_gen:

"Mama you’re so cute baby."

@faith_brownson_:

"Your photocopy."

Proud moment Patoranking performed at the world cup, millions watch Nigerian singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it is a proud moment for Nigerian musician, Patoranking, who has ticked an important achievement off his career bucket list.

An overjoyed Patoranking took to his official Instagram page with a video showing his fans and fellow Nigerians when he was called to perform at the World Cup event in Qatar.

The music star graced the stage grandly, encouraging audience members to keep their flashlights on as he serenaded them with his voice.

Source: Legit.ng