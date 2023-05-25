Superstar Afrobeats artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has declared that he is deserving of the title "King of Afrobeats" bestowed upon him by Forbes.

He argued that his influence is no accident because he has always wanted the Afrobeats genre to attain recognition in the Western world.

Pictures of Davido Credit: @forbes, @spotifyafrica

Source: Instagram

Davido claimed to be one of the first Afrobeats performers to get signed by a major worldwide record company.

In an interview with Billboard, Davido was asked how he felt about being dubbed the "King of Afrobeat" by Forbes. He said:

"I mean, it’s true. I have lived in both places; I have lived in America. I went to school right here too, in Alabama. I was always spreading the gospel of African culture—the food, fashion.

"So, when it was time to do music, my dream was always the crossover; ‘When will that crossover happen?’ And you know, I was one of the first to get signed by a major label."

Source: Legit.ng