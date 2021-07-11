There are reasons why people often say it is always important to do good. Life being relatively short is perhaps one of them.

The news of Sound Sultan's death is by now all over the internet with people making hot takes following his passing.

Many people have gone under each post to share new comments. Photos sources: @soundsultan, @bunaboygram, @mofedamijo @patorankingfire

Sultan's posts on Instagram before his death are now weightier than when he was alive. Below are therefore his posts that have got people talking:

1. He promoted Patoranking's new song Celebrate Me

Ever believed that actions that the deceased do days before their deaths may suggest that they perhaps knew the end was near?

Several meanings have been read into Sultan posting Celebrate Me. A post that was literally meant to promote the song has now in hindsight turned into a foreshadowing move.

Patoranking sang:

"Celebrate me, now when I dey alive..."

Soberekon's comment that the later musician was never checked when he was ill has sparked another heated argument online.

2. He wished RMD a happy birthday a few days ago

Despite passing through a tough time, the Mathematics crooner facilitated with RMD as the legendary Nollywood actor market his birthday in style.

Many have gone under the post to wonder how a man that must have been having it hard time still celebrated happiness.

3. On Burna Boy's birthday, he also celebrated the Odogwu

On Burna's 30th birthday, Sound Sultan also posted his photo and he wished him well. He said:

"Happy birthday Damini @burnaboygram."

Revising all these posts after his death only goes to show how an enigma the musician was and he loved and supported many.

