Ludacris has been in Ghana for some time and the US star seems to be having a great time meeting African music stars

Just recently, a funny video of the rapper and Nigerian music star, Patoranking, caught the attention of netizens

The two were joined by other crew members as they tried to make their individual arguments for the country with the best jollof rice recipe

American rap musician, Ludacris, seems to be having a great time on his trip to Ghana as suggested by some of his videos that have surfaced online.

Apparently, the rapper also got to meet Nigerian singer, Patoranking, in Ghana and the two spent some quality time catching up.

Ludacris also made sure to pull the popular jollof challenge on Patroranking as he tried to find out the country with the best recipe.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Ludacris and Patoranking went head to head as other crew members watched them slug it out.

The US star proceeded to make a case for Ghana, Senegal and the Nigerian varieties of the popular delicacy.

However, Patoranking didn’t mince his words as he proudly and boldly declared that Nigeria has the best jollof rice recipe.

Watch the fun video below:

Man impresses 'oyinbo' people after cooking jollof rice for them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant entrepreneur, Gilles Tchianga, who makes food spices and healthy drinks, wowed oyinbo judges with the taste of his jollof rice.

Pitching for a $60,000 (N26,437,800) funding in his business, Tchianga spoke about how the need to make Africans have a taste of home motivated him.

After the judges had tasted the jollof rice he cooked for them and heard his amazing story of hard work, one of them invested $600,000 (N264,378,000) in Tchianga's business.

