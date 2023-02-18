Popular Nigerian singer Kcee is grateful to his creator for adding another year to the life of his brother E money

The Afrobeats and highlife artist took to Instagram to reassure his brother of his genuine loveand support

Social media users and fans of the musician joined in with prayers to celebrate E money on his birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Kcee is celebrating his brother Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E money on his birthday.

The highlife star is grateful to God for adding another year to the life of his brother, E money.

Pictures of Kcee and E money Credit: @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Kcee reassured his brother of the genuine love he has continually bored in his heart for him.

"Happy birthday, my beloved brother, @iam_emoney1. It’s your day, and I don’t have much to say; you already know how big the love I have for you is. No need to talk too much, have fun, and let the party begin."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below

Social media users join Kcee to celebrate his brother

makas.bestie:

"Happy birthday sir.❤️"

iam_tony_marcel01:

Happy birthday the living legend.Forget the failures of the past year and stay focused on the success that you'll have in this coming year. Yesterday is gone, your birthday it is, so be happy my boss, you have reached another year!...Wishing you a blessed birthday with a lot of blessings...Amen."

fivestarmusic_ng:

Happy birthday the king you’re blessed always, More beautiful years ahead

stella_david1:

"Happy birthday to the legend himself....more beautiful years ahead sir."

david_fin11:

"Happy birthday to the #Odogwu 1 many more beautiful years to celebrate. "

philipblessup:

"Wishing you many more fruitful years in good health remain Blessed Dr. E ."

rejoicecakesnsurprise:

"Happy birthday sir wishing u many more years to celebrate."

chuddy_nuel:

"Happy birthday sir Gods immense blessings upon your life. may you soar higher."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son's 7th birthday with 7 cakes

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is excited as her son King Andre clocks seven years old on Friday, February 17.

To make it memorable, Dikeh went all out for her son, who she had with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, as she ordered seven beautiful cakes with different designs.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a clip of cakes as she penned a short message to her son.

Source: Legit.ng